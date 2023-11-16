Haunting melody

Prime Video, unveiled the music album of their upcoming Tamil Original horror series, The Village. The album comprises 11 original songs that invite you into a deeply human experience, where each song becomes a chapter in the collective story of a resilient community.
The album is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan and the lyrics are penned by Madurai Soljour (Syan Saheer, Senthil Kumar), Iykki Berry, Snekan, Guru Ayyadurai and Shilpa Natarajan. From the vibrant celebration of the Thiruvizha to the introspective moments in Memento Mori, and the tender lullaby of Kannurangu Kanmaniye, this album is a humanised exploration of love, sacrifice, and the unstoppable march of time.
