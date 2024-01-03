Have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting: Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, January 3
Actor-singer Selena Gomez says going forward she would like to focus more on acting as she might just hang up her boots after her next potential album.
While she had fun on music tours, Gomez said she realised acting would be something to “settle on” eventually while working on the popular Disney Channel sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” (2007).
Known for various collaborative singles such as “We Don't Talk Anymore”, “Taki Taki”, and “Calm Down (Remix)”, the 31-year-old also has albums “Revival”, “Rare”, and “Revelacion”, which came out in 2021, to her credit.
“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time ('Wizards') and I just found it really fun.
“I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on. I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting. I am going to wanna chill because I'm tired,” she said in Tuesday's episode of the “Smartless” podcast.
Gomez, who will next be seen in the fourth season of Hulu's “Only Murders in the Building”, said she always wanted to be an actor.
“I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else. I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him
Bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the High Court to seek...
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrive from different ...
‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case
Kejriwal had refused to appear before ED on two earlier sum...
Situation limps back to normal day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic-buying
On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many ...