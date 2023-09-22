Have sympathy for the devil?

This devil is definitely not in disguise. Sympathy For The Devil is all set to make its digital premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 29. Bringing Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinneman in brand new avatars, the film follows an innocent taxi ride, taking an unexpected turn when the passenger holds the driver at gunpoint.

With Cage and Kinneman at their emphatic best, Sympathy For The Devil is directed by Yuval Adler and will leave you wanting more.

Talking about the film, Kinneman said, “Sympathy For The Devil is the psychological cat-and-mouse game between the driver and the passenger. I play the driver, Cage plays the passenger. The passenger has a lot of anger built up. He’s out to get the driver but we don’t really know why and we don’t know what’s going on but he kidnaps him in the beginning of the film and over the course of the film we get to watch this game unspool. It’s almost like a cinematic theatre play because it’s me and him throughout the whole journey.”

Continuing about his experience, he said, “I’ve done a lot of theatre. And, to get to do that with Cage was a career highlight.”