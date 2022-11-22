Hayu comes up with spin-off Southern Hospitality

Successful series’ Southern Charm’s spin-off, Southern Hospitality will be available to stream on Hayu from November 29. The series follows Southern Charm’s resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte, as she manages Charleston’s very own ‘it’ crowd. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the jewel of their kingdom. The hottest nightclub and backdrop for Charleston’s lively party scene, Republic is the place to go for pleasure, business or both.

Southern Hospitality has been produced by Haymaker East with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Bill Langworthy serving as executive producers. Leva Bonaparte and Lamar Bonaparte will also serve as executive producers.