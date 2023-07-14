HBO dramas Succession and Last of Us lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family’s media empire, led the nominees for television’s Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show’s final season.

The two-time best drama winner Succession will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show The Last of Us, a dystopian video-game adaptation that landed a second-best 24 Emmy nominations. Others competing for best drama included HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, vacation-gone-wrong story The White Lotus and Star Wars series Andor.” Previous nominees Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets and The Crown are also in the mix.

To be telecast on September 19 The prestigious Emmy Awards are back with their 75th Anniversary celebration. Lionsgate Play, for the third consecutive year, is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to Southeast Asian audiences, as the official streaming partner of this event. The Emmys will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 am IST.

Ted Lasso, another double Emmy winner for best series, will compete for best comedy against Abbott Elementary, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday. Lasso was the most-nominated comedy with 21 nods. For limited series, the list includes Netflix’s Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Beef as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The White Lotus won the category last year, but this year was moved to the drama race. — Reuters