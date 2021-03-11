'He is fit and fine', says Mimoh as dad Mithun Chakraborty's photo from hospital surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was recently rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru. He had complained of severe stomach ache and fever. However, the 71-year-old actor has now been discharged. When a picture of Mithun resting on a hospital bed went viral on the Internet, his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, informed that the actor is ‘fit and fine’.

Mimoh Chakraborty, revealed that the actor was admitted due to ‘kidney stones’. “He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine,” said Mimoh, according to India Today.

National BJP Secretary Dr Anupam Hazra had shared a picture of Mithun from the hospital on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da) (sic).”

Here's the tweet:

Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️

তোমার দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করি মিঠুন দা ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM5N24mxFf — Dr. Anupam Hazra 🇮🇳 (@tweetanupam) April 30, 2022

While the picture was shared some days back, the actor’s fans who were not aware about his discharge got worried and left 'get well soon' messages for him in the comments.

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty has had a busy work routine. He was last seen in Kashmiri Files and Jwalamukhi. The actor also judged reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors.

#mithun chakraborty