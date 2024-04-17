He-Rose, a theatrical performance which connects the Bhagavad Gita to the Iliad, to be staged at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh

He-Rose, a theatrical performance which connects the Bhagavad Gita to the Iliad, will be staged at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. The Cultural French Network in India and the National School of Drama are presenting He-Rose show, which premiered in Lyon, France a few months ago.

Vinay Kumar

Written by Nimmy Raphel and directed by Vinay Kumar of Adishakti and assisted by Amaud Guennad of ENSATT, He-Rose depicts the tragic saga of two mythological heroes, Arjuna from Veda Vyasa’s Bhagavad Gita and Achilles from Homer’s Iliad.

After a three-week residency that took place last August at Auroville in Pondicherry, eight students from French school ENSATT were invited to train and work on the staging of the play with Adishakti professionals, under the mentorship of director Nimmy Raphel.

At the heart of He-Rose lies a profound inquiry into the nature of heroism. Drawing parallels between iconic figures such as Arjuna from the Mahabharata and Achilles from the Iliad, the production challenges conventional notions of heroism, inviting audiences to contemplate the interplay between vulnerability and courage.

(Today at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh at 7.30 pm)

