Health first

ANI

Nick Jonas, singer and husband of actress Priyanka Chopra, recently dropped a video revealing that he had influenza A. Nick took to his Instagram account on Friday to explain that he would not be able to perform onstage due to his sickness.

The singer apologised to his fans for ‘disappointing’ them and mentioned that the Jonas Brothers’ show dates have been changed. The trio, consisting of Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, was set to perform in Mexico this weekend.

In the video, Nick said, “Hey everybody, its Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two-and-a-half days, it’s gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough.”

He added that after the doctor did a check-up, his health hadn’t ‘gotten better.’ “I just need to recover and beat these things. I’m so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I’m heartbroken over this. Again, I’m really sorry, but I got to try to beat this thing,” he added.

#Instagram #Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra