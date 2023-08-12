Netflix

‘Heart of Stone’ is an American spy action thriller directed by Tom Harper. It follows Rachel Stone, who is an intelligence operative and the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamir Dronan and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Commando

Disney+Hotstar

The high-octane action film franchise ‘Commando’, which starred Vidyut Jamwal, is set to become a series on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by franchise creator Vipul Shah, the action thriller is the first Indian movie series to transition into digital space. The four-episode series stars Prem Pariijaa and Adah Sharma, who was last seen in ‘The Kerala Story’.

The Jengaburu Curse

SonyLIV

Director Nila Madhab Panda makes his digital debut with India’s first cli-fi (climate change) series. Set in Odisha, it follows the story of London-based financial analyst Priya Das, who returns home when her father goes missing and uncovers a conspiracy around bauxite mining and nuclear power. It features Faria Abdullah, M Nasser, Makarand Deshpande and Sudev Nair.

Ladies First

Netflix

‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop’ honours women’s crucial role in shaping hip-hop, layering fresh perspectives on the issues they rap about. Through in-depth interviews with the likes of Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shante, Rah Digga and Latto, the series presents a definitive look at the genre, from the foremothers and trailblazers to the breakout stars of 2023.