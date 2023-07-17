Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

Heavy rainfall has impacted several regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and parts of Karnataka. Roads have been blocked by landslides and flash floods, causing disruptions and difficulties in transportation. Celebs talk about what can be done to nurture Mother Nature and avoid such disasters.
Spread awareness
Siddharth Joukani
Unsuitable human activity like unplanned development, deforestation, road building, terracing, and changes in agricultural patterns is affecting the flora and fauna, and, therefore, the environment. People must spread awareness about environmental issues among their family, friends, and community, and encourage sustainable practices.
Strict measures
Rishina Kandhari
It’s really sad to hear about the impact of rainfall on several regions of Himachal Pradesh. While efforts are being made to save Mother Earth, there are still areas where we are falling short. Deforestation contributes to climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and the disruption of ecosystems. Stricter measures are required to protect forests and promote sustainable land use practices.
Mitigate impact
Afreen Alvi
Local authorities, communities and individuals must recognise the importance of addressing climate change and implement measures to mitigate its impact. This includes promoting renewable energy, sustainable tourism practices, afforestation, and awareness campaigns on climate change and its consequences.
Small steps
Esha Gaur
Heavy rainfalls has impacted Himachal Pradesh and various other places, but we ourselves are responsible for this. We are going wrong at a lot of places. People need to raise awareness about environmental issues. By taking small steps in our daily lives, we can collectively make a significant impact.
Family first
Mrinal Navell
My own relatives from Himachal Pradesh are sending me so many videos of how their areas are being adversely affected by this weather. I believe we have taken the space that was meant to be forests and rivers, and turned them into settlements. This must be corrected.
Economic loss
Anmol Mahajan
It’s sad to hear about how several regions of Himachal Pradesh and a few more states are suffering from the impact of heavy showers. It is good that efforts are being made to improve the situation, but there is so much more that needs to be done.
Recycling is key
Akangsha Rawat
Heavy rainfall in the hills is an indication that nature has endured human abuse for years. We have been selfish and self-centred, and taken nature for granted. Floods in my home state of Uttarakhand in 2012 at Kedarnath is a huge example of how a sacred place was turned into a money-making hub. Recycling is the best way we can save the planet.
Sustainable use
Nikhil Nanda
Road construction, deforestation, improper land use, and uncontrolled development in hilly areas are examples of human intervention, which can destabilise slopes and increase vulnerability to landslides. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, switching to renewable energy sources, encouraging sustainable land use and forest conservation, implementing climate-friendly agricultural practices, and efficient waste management strategies are all necessary for combating climate change.
