Heeramandi first look: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha look regal

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s

Mumbai, February 18

It's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world, where aesthetics meet opulence. The director, along with, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos unveiled the first glimpse of his first global drama series, 'Heeramandi' on Saturday. The major cast of the series, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh look regal, dressed in similar coloured outfits and heavy jewellery. In another teaser, the women are dressed in all-black outfits.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans), 'Heeramandi' promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, 'Heeramandi' will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories.

Ted Sarandos and Sanjay Leela Bhansali came together in Mumbai to exchange insights on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling, how variety and diversity in stories were evolving audiences' tastes and its impact on viewing habits worldwide. During the sit-down, the two discussed innovative formats, creative collaborations and the need to nurture creativity.

The pair indulged in their shared love for films and series, the global scale of their vision, and discussed their ambition to continue creating memorable entertainment that stays with people long after they've experienced it. They gave us a peek into their own all-time favourite stories and inspiration that guided their lives. The conversation on creativity ended with the unveiling of the teaser of 'Heeramandi.' Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to make lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers in creating breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time." In praise of Bhansali's vision, Sarandos said, "At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him." Heeramandi release later this year.

