Helen feels we should not use the word ‘item’ to refer to an actress

Veteran Bollywood actresses Helen and Bindu are all set to appear on dance reality show DID L’il Masters Season 5. During the show, Helen expressed her views on item numbers.
She said that giving solo dances such a term is derogatory and doesn’t give it the credit it deserves.
As Helen mentioned, “During our time, we used to make a lot of mythological stories and we used to incorporate dance sequences in between a few scenes and because of that they were termed as solo dances.”
“As we moved towards modern forms of dance with nightclub backdrops, the term changed. I feel calling any song or actress an item number or item girl is very unaesthetic. It doesn’t sound good, nobody is an item here, and everyone is a working professional. I really feel we should not use the word ‘item’ to refer to an actress or to any song,” she added.
DID L’il Masters 5 is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy, choreographer Remo D’Souza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. It airs on Zee TV. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...
8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar
Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...