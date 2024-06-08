Helly Shah joins Gullak 4

Helly Shah is all set to make her debut in the OTT space with Gullak 4. Helly said, “My character’s name is Preeti, and she’s a doctor. This is the first time a new female character is being introduced in the universe of Gullak, which makes me incredibly happy because Gullak is everyone’s favourite show. Like many others, I was in awe of the show, recognising its quality and the kind of project I really wanted to be associated with.”

Helly added, “I look forward to creating more memories in the upcoming seasons. I hope people accept me in this new character. They have always showered me with a lot of love, and this means a lot, especially because it’s my debut in the OTT space.”

The series, which captures the essence of middle-class life in India, has struck a chord with viewers due to its authentic portrayal of everyday struggles and joys.