Hema Malini didn't want to wear white sari in 'Kranti', after her marriage to Dharmendra; this is how Manoj Kumar punished 'dream girl'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

It was in 1980 that Hema Malini, the dream girl, got married to Dharmendra. Hema Malini was one of the top actresses of the '70s and '80s and also the busiest.

At the time of her marriage, she was shooting for ‘Kranti’, which was a superhit. 'Kranti', produced and directed by Manoj Kumar, was a multi-starrer. Manoj had put his everything on stake while making it.

Hema was also shooting for 'Razia Sultan' those days.

The next day after the wedding, Hema reached the sets of 'Kranti' and wanted the shoot to finish soon as she had to go for the shooting of 'Razia Sultan'.



Manoj did not like this "unprofessional attitude" of Hema's and as a reprimand, Manoj kept Hema sitting on the set without work the entire day.

Hema got angry and went back to her house. Hema was apparently giving more importance to ‘Razia Sultan’ as she felt the film would be a hit.

But when both the films were released, 'Razia Sultan' did not do well whereas ‘Kranti’ was a superhit.

When Kamal Amrohi, the director of ‘Razia Sultan’ came to know of this, he called up Manoj, who told Amrohi that Hema should have taken permission from him to do another film. Manoj said he was not told that she was shooting for any film other than 'Kranti'.

However, there is another story behind it. It is said that Hema did not want to wear a white sari in the shoot as she was newly married and had asked Manoj to shoot the scene some other time following which Manoj got angry.

#Dharmendra #HemaMalini #Kranti #ManojKumar #whitesaree