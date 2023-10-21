Hema Malini, Esha Deol visit Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, see pics

ANI

Mumbai, October 21

Veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol on Saturday visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Hema Malini looked beautiful as she donned a purple saree. While the 'Dhoom' actor opted for a light pink saree.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The mother-daughter duo was seen posing with actor Rani Mukerji at the event.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday.

On her special day, her daughter Esha penned down a heartfelt note on her Instagram.

She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini."

Hema Malini, who is popularly known as Dream Girl, has given numerous hits in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Esha, on the other hand, made her acting comeback, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

#Esha Deol #Hema Malini #Mumbai