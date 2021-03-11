Hema Malini posts beautiful pic with Dharmendra on their 42nd wedding anniversary, shares his health update

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

Actress Hema Malini on Monday shared a picture with husband Dharmendra as the duo completed 42 years of their wedding.

Married in 1980, Hema and Dharmendra have been inseparable. The actress-turned-politician shared a picture of the duo and penned an adorable note.

Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini shared an adorable note and unseen picture with Dharmendra. She wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed (sic)."

Our wedding anniversary today❤️❤️ I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

She also shared his health update.

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to "big muscle pull at the back".

The 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well wishers to not worry about his health.

Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

"Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital dor two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all," he said in the video.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

#Dharmendra #hema malini