Hemal Dev is happy with the positive response of her show 1962 The War In The Hills

Actress Hemal Dev, better known as Kalyani from the show Vidrohi, shares her excitement on her web series 1962 The War In The Hills being at the 9th position on What India’s Watching List.
She says, “This is a beautiful feeling. It was my first project which was made in seven languages and thus reached a large audience. After the show came out, I remember being called Radha, which is my character’s name. This character has definitely given me a different identity.”
Hemal adds, “One of my fondest memories from the set of 1962 The War In The Hills is when I had to take a dive in the Dhom Dam for a shot. I had to jump into the water wearing the elaborate costume and hair and act like I was drowning. Thank God, for all those swimming lessons as a child I could manage it well.”
