Hemangi Kavi Kishori and Shahane Vij to play culturally contrasting mothers in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Adding drama and intrigue to the plot will be two actresses — Kishori Shahane Vij and Hemangi Kavi in the pivotal roles of the mothers of the lead characters in Zee TV’s impossible love story, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Hemangi will essay the role of Bhavani Chitnis (Amruta’s mother), who is a selfless woman, a true-blue Maharashtrian at heart, and a warm-hearted mother completely devoted to her family’s happiness. On the other hand, Babita Ahuja (Virat’s mother) played by Kishori Shahane Vij, is a strong-willed Punjabi mother, a sophisticated South Delhi woman, proud of her social status, and likes to flaunt her wealth. What will happen when the two culturally diverse mothers clash with each other?

Kishori says, “I am excited about my role as Babita. As a Maharashtrian, embodying the character of a strong-willed Punjabi mother adds an exciting layer to this opportunity. Bringing my character to life alongside such talented co-stars is something I am looking forward to.”

Hemangi says, “I feel blessed about bagging the role of Bhavani in this beautiful story. The character deeply resonates with the cultural ethos that I hold as a middle-class Maharashtrian woman. Working with the entire cast has been a pleasure.”