Actress Julia Roberts believes her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere’s character, Edward, died after the end of the film! Roberts in the 1990 film played a prostitute named Vivienne opposite Gere, who essayed a businessman called Edward. He falls in love with her and helps her get off the street.
“I think he Edward passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business,” she said on CBS Mornings. The actors reunited almost a decade later for 1999’s Runaway Bride and Roberts said the couple in that movie get a happier ending. The host asked: “Your character Maggie literally rides off into the sunset with Richard Gere after leaving four other men at the altar. What happens to her?”
The actress then replied: “They stay together. He doesn’t die in this one. They’re going to stay together.”Asked about her movie star character from Notting Hill,’ who fell for a bookstore own er played by Hugh Grant, Roberts said: “She’s retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size amazingly. Anna has also traded glamorous film sets for quiet days behind a shop counter. William runs the bookshop still and now there’s a little knitting annex next to the bookshop that Anna runs.”
