Hera Pheri 3: After Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar, fans go berserk over 'OG Raju'; flood Twitter with 'bringbackAkshayKumar' trends

Chandigarh, November 13
Soon after actor Paresh Rawal confirmed the news that Akshay Kumar will no longer feature in ‘Hera Pheri 3’, broken-hearted fans starting trending ‘bringbackAkshayKumar’ on Twitter.
The veteran actor confirmed that actor Kartik Aaryan will be stepping in the shoes of Akshay for the third instalment of the comedy film.
The replacement of the ‘OG Raju’ didn’t go down well with Akshay’s fans and the result was Twitter trends.
Fans resorted to calling ‘Hera Pheri’ not just a movie but an emotion and claimed that it would be incomplete without their favourite actor.
Meanwhile, an interview of Akshay clarifying his stance has also emerged on social media. He can be seen sharing how he too, felt sad about not doing the film but had his own reasons.
Dude, He is such a pure soul that I just cannot see him being sad. Sir your fans are always with you in your every decision and Hera Pheri will always be remembered only because of OG Raju❤️🛐 #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/keajZSsmpK— 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥Rs (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 12, 2022
He told the audience that he was offered the film initially but he wasn’t satisfied with the script and the screenplay and so, chose to not be a part of it.
He also apologised to his fans for his decision while thanking them for their love and support.
Fans went berserk and shared old videos of the actor from the movie. They expressed their love for the actor while also condemning a movie without him as they wrote, "No Raju, No Hera Pheri".
Here are a few tweets:
AkshayKumar Is not doing #HeraPheri3— FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) November 13, 2022
We are always with you #Akshaykumar @akshaykumar@SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty
Ye Video dekh ki Rona aa gaya... pic.twitter.com/0ZUHXtFbFS
Boss @akshaykumar you are playing with our sentiments.😭🙏— Basant🕺Khiladi 🎭 (@Bas_AKKiann) November 11, 2022
Stop doing this we are dying here 🙏 #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/akUnX1EKEW
This Scene Happened In Real 💔💔#HeraPheri3 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/3UTjIpCBjd— Atul $ingh $hanu (@Mafiya_Shanu1) November 13, 2022
Everyone's feelings are attached to the Character of film #HeraPheri .— GEMS OF BOLLYWOOD बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@gemofbollywood) November 12, 2022
❤ #Herapheri3pic.twitter.com/Vr3KR1XqjF
Can't imagine anyone replacing Akshay Kumar as raju. He literally made the Raju character iconic.— Abhishek Lohia (अभिषेक लोहिया) (@JuniorLohia) November 11, 2022
"NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3"#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/KmNKFvybJw
If Paresh Rawal is A Heart of Hera Pheri series then #AkshayKumar is the soul. Without Akshay #HeraPheri3 will be like a dead body without soul.— MASS💫 (@Freak4Salman) November 11, 2022
NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/QT1D2p4Ojs
We Just Can't Imagine #HeraPheri3 Without Our Raju Aka Akshay Kumar 🐐— Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) November 12, 2022
This Is Reaction Of Every Hera Pheri Fan Right Now 🥲
NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/Q88JqItl3S
The Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer first instalment of ‘Hera Pheri’ had attained a cult status among fans over its rib-tickling humour.
