Here are a five actors who have given exceptional performances on OTT

OTT platforms are providing actors with a platform to showcase their skills and versatility. There are times when certain actors, despite not being the main characters in the shows, manage to win the audiences’ hearts. Listing down five such performers.

Adorable rebel: Shweta Tripathi

In crime thriller series Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi portrayed the character Gajgamini Gupta, also known as Golu. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the actor’s finest on-screen performances. While Mirzapur had a talented cast, Shweta’s portrayal of Golu Gupta shines through with her extraordinary transformation — from a sweet college student to a rebel.

All praise for Guruji Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi delivered an outstanding performance as Guruji in Sacred Games. Despite not being the main character, his portrayal of Guruji received huge praise.

Good, bad & outstanding Vijay Verma

Vijay Verma, another actor from Mirzapur, delivered a great performance portraying the characters of Bada Tyagi and Chhota Tyagi, who are twin brothers. Verma’s portrayal showcased complexity, leaving a lasting impression. His presence had a huge impact, even though he had less time on screen. He depicted the brutal and ruthless Bada Tyagi on one side and the good brother Chhota Tyagi on the other.

Awesome Bhaiya Sunny Hinduja

In web series Aspirants, Sunny Hinduja attracted audiences with his portrayal of Sandeep bhaiya, a mentor figure to the main protagonist. With his ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, from fear to sympathy, on screen, Hinduja won the hearts of the viewers and received love for his role. Sandeep bhaiya became so popular that it became a show in itself!

Quite a braveheart Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee’s recent performance as the complex and morally ambiguous character of Jaffa in the action crime drama, Rana Naidu, showed that Jaffa, a man who faced tragedy in his childhood, finally found the courage to confront his past demons. Though his role was not that of the protagonist, he still managed to touch the hearts of the viewers.