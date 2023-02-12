Here are pics of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Palak Tiwari and Mahikaa Rampal partying together

ANI
Mumbai, February 12
Can Saturday nights be spent without making some fun with friends? Ask the Bollywood star kids.
Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Palak, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Mahikaa, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal, partied hard on Saturday at their common friend Orhan Awatramani's place.
Orhan aka, Orry took to Instagram stories on Sunday to post a string of pictures of the star kids. The pictures edited with special effects bore testimony to the fun and wild vibe of the party.
Orry posted a solo picture of Ibrahim. Nysa and Mahikaa were featured in a large number of pictures. Orry also shared a solo picture of Palak Tiwari.
On the work front, Palak will make her debut in Salman Khan's 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ka jaan'. Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
Palak and Ibrahim sparked dating rumours as they are often spotted together. It's not confirmed yet whether Nysa and Mahikaa will venture into films.
