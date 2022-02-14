Here are some ditties that celebrate love in all its glory

Mona

If music be the food of love, play on... Wrote William Shakespeare. More than 400 years later, the world still listens to the Bard! On Valentine’s Day, here are the recent songs that celebrate the special feeling!

Batao Na

Truly romantic

Arjun Kanungo and Aditi Sharma have come out with a romantic single, Baha Le Jaa, a song about friendship and love. Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, it has been shot in the picturesque locales of Manali.

Old-school vibe

Tumse Pyaar Karke brings together Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. It has been picturised on Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon. Lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and music by Payal Dev, the song has a vibe of the 90s.

Soulful track

Arijit Singh & Rupali Moghe’s Atak Gaya Hai is one soft, soulful track from the recent release Badhaai Do. Lyrics by Varun Grover, and music by Amit Trivedi, this lilting number is an ode to all kinds of love!

Baha Le Jaa

Different number

Tony and Neha Kakkar’s number Mud Mud Ke brings together 365 Days’ star Michele Morrone and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for this pyar mein dhokha number!

Easy-going melody

In order to find true love, a millionaire disguises as a driver to win the girl; this is what Raahul Jatin’s Batao Na is all about. Raahul has sung, composed and produced the music of this easygoing melody that stars Argentinean model-actress Rocio De La Grana.

Jatta Ve

Punjabi turf

Ranjit Bawa takes Oshin Brar on a yacht trip to officially declare love in Jatta Ve. This Punjabi number with a fair smattering of English, written by Kahlon, sees the girl insisting that love should be made ‘official’!

No pain, no gain

Jasmine Sandlas belts out another powerful number, Dil Tutteya, which she has sung in her indomitable style and also penned the lyrics. Enough of men washing down break-up with guy friends, here’s our girl getting over the breakup— finding love and comfort in her girl gang! Well, Galentine’s Day—celebrating platonic friendships within a girl gang—is legit this season!