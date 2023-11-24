Here is why Ranbir Kapoor says his role in 'Animal' reminded him of his father Rishi Kapoor

ANI

New Delhi, November 24

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday at the trailer launch of his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' revealed that his fierce role in the film reminded him of his late father Rishi Kapoor.

The star cast of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, along with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, arrived at the trailer launch of the film in Delhi and were seen twinning in black outfits.

In the trailer, Ranbir is seen in a completely fierce avatar and in an obsessive love for his father.

The three-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his young age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

During the trailer launch event, Ranbir remembered his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and said, "Whenever I met Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I always told him to give me a reference. I have never heard or felt like this. I think eventually subconsciously, I thought of my father, the way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

'Animal' showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

#Ranbir Kapoor