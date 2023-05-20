Here is why Urvashi Rautela is being compared with Aishwarya Rai; netizens drop some nasty comments on her pics from Cannes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

Miss Diva Universe 2015 Urvashi Rautela has been in the news at Cannes 2023.

Earlier, the actress walked the red carpet featuring two intertwined alligators, which caught everyone's attention.

Later, Rautela attended the screening of 'Indiana Joines and the Dial of Destiny' wearing a cream and blue gown.

The actress has completed her look with striking blue lipstick and her photos have gone insanely viral.

Netizen's said that Urvashi's look was inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. While some have praised Urvashi's look, others called her a “meme” material.

Netizens dropped some nasty comments like: "Looks like she had poison just before coming for the red carpet entry".

Apart from her blue lips, Urvashi completed her look with a huge diamond necklace and matching earrings. She tied her hair in a bun.

Sharing her look, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes 2023: First Lady Indiana Jones & the dial of the destiny Harrison Ford." Earlier, Urvashi had surprised everyone by sporting a crocodile choker.

On the opening day, Urvashi walked the red carpet in a pink ruffle gown that she teamed up with the crocodile necklace.

While some appreciated the actress for bringing something unique to the red carpet, a section of social media users trolled her over her style.

"Urvashi is never afraid of experimenting with different things," a social media user commented."Oh My God! it's looking too funny," another user wrote.

"Hahahaha.. this is hilarious," another one commented.

Taking place from May 16- May 27 this year, four Indian movies: "Kennedy"; "Agra"; "Nehemich" and "Ishanou" are to be screened in the 76th Cannes Film Festial where Aishvarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, Guneet Monga and many other B-town celebrities are attending this event.

Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.

Actor Anushka Sharma is yet to walk on the red carpet. She will honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet. French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, announced Anushka's attendance earlier this month.