Here’s a chit-chat with Parul Gulati, who will next be seen in ‘Girls Hostel 3.0’, releasing on SonyLIV on November 25

What new can we expect from this season?

In the first season, my character Zahira was a diva and in the second season she became president of the students’ council. Now in season three, she will face the challenges of being a leader.

Don’t you feel the pressure to recreate the success again?

In season one and two, there was pressure. I was scared and we were not sure, but now in season three we are much more confident. Now, it’s up to the audience to judge the team.

With so many girls on the set, how electrifying was the atmosphere?

We had so much fun. I have never stayed in a hostel, but experienced that through this show.

As a medium which one excites you the most — TV or web?

As an actor, I see the role which I am portraying — how big and important it is — in whatever medium. I feel the whole dynamics has changed post Covid-19. Now viewership has increased manifold.

What kind of series do you love to watch on OTT?

I love comedies and thrillers.

Recently you met Priyanka Chopra in India. How was the meeting?

She is an inspiration. Look at the way she has been handling herself! She is a mom, superstar, global ambassador and a multitasker.

Any one role which you would like to portray and why?

It has to be Amrita Pritam. I love her poetry, love her personality. For me it will be a dream come true.

You sport a toned body. How much effort do you put in on a day-to-day basis?

I am careful about what I eat and also go for regular workouts; these help me remain fit.

What do you do in your ‘me time’?

I try to write my thoughts in a diary.

How do you deal with rejection during auditions?

I used to feel bad, but not anymore. I feel with time you get immune to that. Also I believe in destiny; it is as important as your hard-work.

Your social media page is very balanced, colourful and innovative. Do you feel the pressure to post stuff all the time?

Honestly, I never take any pressure. I don’t post anything to impress netizens. It’s been five-six years that I have been active on social media. I also have a brand of my own, so I keep posting about that too.