Here’s a glimpse at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night, and it’s not what you are thinking

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared behind-the-scenes moment from her next project

Here’s a glimpse at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night, and it’s not what you are thinking

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon debut as a producer. Instagram/kareeenakapoorkhan

ANI

Mumbai, June 21

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with glimpses of her upcoming movie with filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Saturday on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped behind-the-scenes moments from her working Saturday night.

In the picture, there is a script spiral book with the title of the film written on it. Though, the 41-year-old actor didn't reveal the full title, only, 'The' and 'Murder' could be seen rest she hid it with a pencil on it.

But the name of the director was visible in the picture.

She posted the picture with a Saturday Night sticker.

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Stories.

Reportedly, it's the debut film of Kareena as a producer. And Hansal's next flick will be backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta shared a post on starting a movie with Kareena and Ektaa Kapoor.

He captioned the post, "They are incredible women and I'm thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them. Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor." The producer of the film Ektaa Kapoor also showered her wishes and congratulated Kareena on her debut as a producer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Her post reads, "It's with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I'd like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next."

She continued, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film." Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!" Kareena reposted Ektaa's post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. 

On the other hand, the filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to direct a series about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of R&AW. The yet-to-be-titled project, which will be streamed on SonyLIV, is based on RK Yadav's book 'Mission R&AW'. Hansal has come on board to direct Applause Entertainment's series titled 'Gandhi'.

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World'.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. The project marks Hansal's third collaboration with Pratik after 'Scam 1992' and 'Baai'.

Set in the period of the Indian Independence struggle, Applause will produce 'Gandhi' at an international standard for a global audience and film it extensively across several Indian and foreign locations.

#ekta kapoor #Hansal Mehta #kareena kapoor khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala