Here’s a glimpse from new parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ ‘favourite kind of Sunday’

Chandigarh, February 21

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. The otherwise frequent social media users, Priyanka and Nick are hardly active on the platforms. They seem to have dedicated all their time to parenthood. So, when the two of them can sneak out some time to themselves, it is an occasion to share with their fans. Just like this Sunday, when Priyanka and Nick took a break from their parenting duties to enjoy each other’s company.

Priyanka on Monday gave a sneak-peek to their ‘favourite Sunday’. The actress shared a picture in which she is holding Nick Jonas’ hand. On the photo she wrote, “My favourite kind of Sunday.”

It was last month when Priyanka and Nick shared a note announcing that the two have embraced parenthood. The note read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise. She played the role of Sati in the Keanu Reeves starrer.

