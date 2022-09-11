 Here's a glimpse of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' : The Tribune India

Here's a glimpse of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington will be playing parents in the new film

'Avatar: The Way of Water' poster. ANI

Washington, September 11

James Cameron revealed several scenes from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' from the second instalment of his epic sci-fi franchise, on Saturday at D23 Expo.

According to Deadline, the scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio's presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held.

The film once again centers on Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Nav'i character Neytiri.

In the footage, one scene showed the Nav'i swimming underwater. Another is a youngster saying he wants to be different than his father. Additionally, there were scenes of some kind of hostage situation, with combat in the woods at night. Another moment showed an emotional conversation between Sam Worthington's and Zoe Saldana's characters. A tribal leader told a younger Nav'i that war is bad, as per Deadline reported.

A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar,' which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

Cameron joined the presentation virtually from New Zealand, where he is finishing the film and working in the middle of a "pretty hectic" five-year production cycle on the second, third and fourth instalments of the series, Deadline reported.

Cameron shared, "It's going great and the stuff coming in from Weta is looking spectacular." "I'm super excited to be finally finishing up movie 2. I know everyone's been waiting a long time. Hopefully, we'll show something today and you can decide if it's been worth it." Worthington and Saldana will be playing parents in the new film. Worthington said on stage, "The whole movie deals with protecting the family. We've all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it's worth fighting for. We put that in the movie." Cameron also said they remastered 'Avatar' for a whole new generation of movie fans.

He said, "Who never got to see it in a movie theatre. That will be the drumroll and remind people of the story, The second part of the film will hit theatre globally on December 16, 2022.

