Here’s a look at celebs who chose a negative role for a change

Gurnaaz Kaur

As the calendar turns to 2024, it would be fair to say that 2023 has been a year of success and transformation for the film industry. From movies breaking box-office records to heroes like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making a triumphant comeback, it has been a remarkable year. As we look back, we can’t miss out on those dashing villains who gave a powerful fight to the protagonists. What’s more, many among them were actors who have played the hero in movies before, but essayed the role of an antagonist with élan!

Nailing it
Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan
This year for Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure) of Tamil cinema, as Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known, has been a fulfilling one. From successful cross-over to Hindi films and OTT series debut, he made a place for himself in Bollywood. His fans lauded him for being a fitting antagonist, Kalee Gaikwad, to Shah Rukh Khan’s double-role avatar in Jawan. Audiences believed the animosity between Kaalie and Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan) worked because of Vijay Sethupathi. And the climax fight scene showcased how Vijay nailed a character with a grey shade.

Change of role
John Abraham in Pathaan
John Abraham’s villainous role of Jim in Pathaan was a winner from the word go. He plays a patriot who turns into a killer after his family dies, as Indian government refuses to negotiate with terrorists. While SRK fans celebrated his performance, fans and critics both lauded John Abraham for his craft as well as physical prowess. The intensity with which he played Jim made people fall in love with an anti-hero and empathise with him. The actor too admitted that post the response to Pathaan, he would get prominence as a villain or anti-hero in the future.

Formidable antagonist
Arjun Rampal in Bhagavanth Kesari
Bollywood’s heartthrob Arjun Rampal transitioned into the Telugu film industry with Bhagavanth Kesari. While it’s his South Indian film debut, what made this even more special was that he portrayed a formidable antagonist in the film. Arjun Rampal won praise for his intense screen presence, baritone voice and sinister demeanour as Rahul Sanghvi, who added a new dimension to the narrative.

Sweet hacker
Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart of Stone. She played the antagonist, Keya Dhawan, in the film. Her wicked performance as a hacker who was after ‘The Heart’, an AI device that could enable someone to destroy the world, was loved by the audience.

Ruthless mercenary
Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3
Emraan Hashmi locked horns with Salman Khan in the blockbuster Tiger 3. Playing a ruthless mercenary, Aatish, it is his enigmatic and calculating portrayal that added an unpredictable element to the spy thriller. Emraan Hashmi, who has been known for playing romatic roles, broke out of his shell and delivered a stellar performance as a villain. In Tiger 3, Hashmi was appreciated for striking a balance between charm and malevolence.

Memorable performance
Manish Wadhwa in ‘Gadar 2’
While the audience dearly missed Amrish Puri, the iconic villain of Bollywood, in the grand sequel of Gadar, Manish Wadhwa was the actor who replaced him and did manage to deliver a memorable performance as Pakistan’s Major General Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2. Comparisons with Amrish Puri were inevitable, but his portrayal made people believe the industry had a dedicated villain once again!

Mute gangster
Bobby Deol in Animal
Bobby Deol made headlines with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, a film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was celebrated for his menacing avatar as Abrar Haque, a mute gangster who killed men and assaulted women. Be it his entry scene or the song Jamal Kudu, Bobby Deol trended massively on social media, thanks to his violent character in the film. The film showcases his ability to bring gravitas to a dark role.

The flip side

Lead actors who will essay negative roles in 2024

Bollywood audiences have always had a strange love-hate relationship with the antagonists. Some of the iconic Bollywood characters have been villains like ‘Mogambo’ or ‘Gabbar Singh’. Since we love the ‘bad guy’ characters so much, here’s a list of mainstream actors who are set to play the role of the antagonist in 2024.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a new light in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The superstar will play the antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which will be a treat for the audience. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2024.

Saif Ali Khan: Devara

The audience was thrilled to see Saif Ali Khan play the villainous Langda Tyagi in the movie Omkara. Now, the actor is set to play the role of Bhaira in the upcoming movie Devara, alongside NTR Jr and the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. Directed and written by Koratala Siva, the movie is all set to release on April 5, 2024.

Arjun Kapoor: Singham Again

The Sinhgam franchise is known for its iconic villains, who have given brilliant performances with killer swag. Now, it will be very interesting to see Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist in the movie, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty and is set to release in August 2024.

