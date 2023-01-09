Here’s a look at some fresh pairs that will light the silver screen in 2023

Sheetal

The chemistry between the lead pair plays an important role in the success of any film. If last year, Mrunal Thakur-Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stole the show, here’s the list of fresh pairings for 2023 that the audience can look forward to.

Action packed

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will star in gangster drama film, Animal, directed by Kabir Singh-fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will be paired opposite Rashmika Mandana. Earlier Ranbir starred in Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, where he found the love of his life, Ali Bhatt, who was his co-star.

Known for his action sequences, actor Vidyut Jammwal will be seen next in Crakk—Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! And guess who will be shoulder-to-shoulder with the actor — Jacqueline Fernandez. It would be an extreme sports action film reuniting Jammwal with Commando 3 director Aditya Datt.

Age no bar

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with Pathaan, wherein he will romance her Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone on screen, but the 57-year-old has two other films, Jawan and Dunki, in his kitty too. Dunki is his first time association not just with director Rajkumar Hirani, but also with actress Taapsee Pannu, who is just 35. South Indian actress Nayanthara will be seen opposite SRK in Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee.

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn (53) will also be paired with 38-year-old South Indian actress Priyamani in his upcoming film Maidaan.

Rom-com special

Ayushmann Khurrana

The 2019 film Dream Girl starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It marked Raaj Shaandiliyaa’s successful directorial debut. Three years later, he is coming up with a sequel, Dream Girl 2, and the casting again is no less than a surprise! While the actor remains the same, star-kid Ananya Panday will be seen romancing Ayushmann. Given the flop, Liger, from last year, starring Ananya opposite Vijay Deverakonda, fingers crossed for this one.

Ananya Panday

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Another romantic jodi in the making is that of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the film Bawaal, which is releasing this year. Varun and Jahnvi wrapped the shooting of the last schedule in Warsaw, Poland, back in August 2022. Shot in four beautiful locations of Europe, Bawaal will release on April 7, 2023.

Debut story

Singer Guru Randhawa is going to make his Bollywood debut in 2023 with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. He will be seen alongside Saiee M Manjrekar, who earlier appeared in the films Major and Ghani (Telugu). Apart from that, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be doing some pan-India projects such as Jawan, Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas. While his debut is more likely happening with Jawan, releasing on June 2, the makers of other two films are yet to announce the release dates. Anyhow, in Merry Christmas, the South Indian star will be paired opposite Katrina Kaif for the first time.

Epic proportions

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Adipurush actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, chosen to play Ram and Seeta on screen, will be another pair to look out for.

Writer-director Aditya Dhar’s ambitious project, The Immortal Ashwatthama was earlier shelved, but is said to be back on track. Vicky Kaushal was finalised for the role in January 2021 when the project was announced. But it was reported the heroine opposite him was replaced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Earlier Sara Ali Khan was shortlisted. But no official confirmation has come from the makers.

Thriller zone

From the makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi, comes a thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, starring Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam. The Netflix film is about a heist to be pulled off inside an aeroplane. Its teaser was released in September last year.