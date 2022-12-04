Here's a peek-a-boo to Sonam Kapoor's baby boy Vayu

ANI
Mumbai, December 4
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday shared a glimpse of her newborn baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a boomerang video on her stories which she captioned, “Sunday morning play time.”
In the video, Sonam’s son could be seen sitting on a baby chair and donning a red and white striped onesie. The actor did not reveal the face of her son.
Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20 this year.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in an upcoming crime thriller film ‘Blind’ which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011-released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
