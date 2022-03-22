Here’s Abhishek Bachchan introducing us to Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur from 'Dasvi'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Abhishek Bachchan treats his fans with new posters of his next film Dasvi. A film based on uneducated politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who wants to appear for Class 10 board exams from jail, Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Junior Bachchan introduced us to the main cast of the film. Sharing a poster of Yami, who looks intense as police officer Jyoti Deswal, Abhishek says, “Jyoti ji badi sakht hain, trailer aane main abhi thoda waqt hain!"

The poster has “Sakht Chori” written next to her picture.

Take a look at the poster:

The second poster shared by Abhishek show Nimrat Kaur, who plays the role of his wife Bimla Devi. Sitting in the office of the chief minister, she is dressed in a blue suit and looks perplexed and in deep thoughts. Abhishek captioned the poster as, "Mhari Bimmo kati jeher hain! Milliye humari dharam patni Bimla Devi Chaudhary se!"

On top of the poster is written, “Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely.”

Here's the poster:

In the next poster we see Abhishek Bachchan looking handsome as a politician. Dressed in a white kurta with Nehru jacket, he is wearing a green turban to complete the look. Describing his character in the film, he writes, "Chaudhrahat ki pagdi apni shaan hai, Ganga Ram Chaudhary humara naam hai."

Here's the poster of Abhishek Bachchan:

Along with the posters, the actor announces that the trailer of Dasvi will be released tomorrow at 11 am. Produced by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Jio Studios, the movie will stream on two OTT platforms- Neflix and JioCinema from April 7, 2022.

