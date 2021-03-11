Here's how Arun Mandola is staying cool this summer

No dark clothes, no bright colours, nothing synthetic, actor Arun Mandola says that the summer has really made him rack his brains on what to wear.

“This is the first time that I am not wearing black colour or any bright colour because it is too hot outside. I am making sure light-coloured clothes for the summer,” he says, adding, “Recently I brought these really light fabric outfits.” The actor adds that it’s important to be careful while buying clothes in summer. “It’s difficult to maintain a good summer collection of clothes because you have fewer options, as compared to the winter,” he says.