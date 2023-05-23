Here's how chartered accountant Tina Philip followed her passion for acting!

Zed TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television so far. It focuses on the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar).

Tina Philip, who is a part of the show, moved to Mumbai from Manchester six years ago. She is a chartered accountant, who has always wanted to become an actor.

She says, “I basically come from a family of engineers and doctors. Although I graduated from the University of Manchester. I cracked the CA exam on my third attempt. But acting always had my heart. I felt alive and liberated when I acted in a local theatre in Manchester. So, after becoming a CA, I decided to quit my job as an auditor and come to Mumbai to follow my passion for acting.”

“I had no clue where to start or where auditions would happen, so I used to Google ‘how to become an actor in Mumbai’. From not knowing a soul in the industry to now coming on television every day, it’s been quite a journey,” she adds.