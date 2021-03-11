Here’s how Jensen Ackles got the role of Soldier Boy in Season 3 of The Boys

Prime Video’s The Boys is all set to release its third season on June 3. Among the many new characters is Soldier Boy, played by none other than Jensen Ackles from the drama series Supernatural.

The actor wrapped up his 15-season long series in 2019 and immediately got back to working again with long-time friend and producer Eric Kripke for this exciting new venture.

Speaking about teaming up with his buddy, Eric Kripke says, “I was talking to him about something completely unrelated

and he said, ‘Hey, I’m about to be unemployed. Got anything for me on The Boys?’”

Kripke further adds, “I told him ‘let me think about it because I don’t know if I want you for a solo guest spot. Maybe I’ve got something a little bit juicier for you’.” The next day, Jensen Ackles received the material for Soldier Boy. Kripke told him that this role is on the radar for a heavy Season 3 appearance. He said,” This was something I had to fight for and luckily it worked out.”