Here's how Nimrat Kaur's parents reacted to their daughter's performance in Dasvi

The makers of Dasvi held a special screening in Delhi recently. Amid all the buzz around Nimrat Kaur’s character in the film, the actress received the sweetest acclaim during the screening!
Nimrat Kaur’s parents attended the film screening with her and loved their daughter’s powerhouse performance. Nimrat said, “For me, watching my labour of love and hard work with my parents in my city is now one of my best memories of Dasvi. They genuinely loved the film, and my mom couldn’t recognise me on screen. Well, that’s the victory! It is also the first film set that my parents have ever come to. This film is special in more ways than one!”
