Here's Nayanthara's first-look in political drama 'GodFather'

New Delhi, September 8

Makers of the upcoming action-political film 'GodFather', on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster of south actor Nayanthara.

Taking to Instagram, Senior film critic and trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh shared the poster which he captioned, "'GODFATHER': NAYANTHARA FIRST LOOK... Team #GodFather unveils #FirstLook of #Nayanthara from the film... Stars #Chiranjeevi and #SalmanKhan... Directed by #MohanRaja... [Wednesday] 5 Oct 2022 #Dussehra release. "

Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film also stars south superstar actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

It is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from 'GodFather' she will be also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Acharya' along with his son Ram Charan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

