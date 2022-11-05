Here's Suniel Shetty birthday wish for his 'life' Athiya Shetty

ANI

Mumbai, November 5

It's actress Athiya Shetty's birthday today and she has received an adorable wish from her father Suniel Shetty on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel dropped a stunning selfie with his daughter. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smile.

"Happy happy birthday my LIFE. @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat," he captioned the post.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel's post for Athiya has garnered several likes and comments.

Athiya commented "Love You" with a heart.

"Happy birthday @athiyashetty Have a fab year ahead," actor Sonu Sood commented.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Suniel, who is married to Mana Shetty, has two kids with her - Athiya and Ahan Shetty.

"Happy birthday my dear," actor Sanjay Kapoor commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in Dharavi Bank. The show, directed by Samit Kakkad, also stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

Speaking of Athiya, she made her debut on YouTube. She started her channel on the social media platform a few months ago. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. She has also been in the limelight for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

#Athiya Shetty #suniel shetty