Here’s the binge-guide of films, series that won big at the Golden Globes 2024

The award season of the year was kicked off with the Golden Globes on Sunday night. As celebrities lifted trophies for best direction and performances, here’s your cue to binge upon the best content from across the world. Entertainment guaranteed, says the Globes jury!

The Crown

The Bear

America comedy drama series is created by Christopher Storer. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, an award-winning chef, it’s revolves around his return to hometown Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen of his deceased brother.

Oppenheimer

Available on Disney+Hotstar

Killers of the Flower Moon

This is another gem from celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles. It is based on a true story, Mollie Burkhart (Lily), a member of the Osage Nation, fights to survive and save her community from a spree of killings in 1920’s Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Available on Apple TV+

Succession

One of the most popular shows of HBO, it’s fourth and final season aired in 2023. It’s about Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Available on JioCinema

Barbie

Fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie is first live-action Barbie movie. It follows the lead pair Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

Available on Prime Video on rent

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan-directorial with Cillian Murphy in the titular role, Oppenheimer is one of the most talked about films of 2023. It traces the life of father of Atomic Bomb, Oppenheimer.

Available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube

Poor Things

A feminist reimagining of the Frankenstein tale, it’s based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. The plot focuses on Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, a young woman living in Victorian era London who after being crudely resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Expected to release on OTT by February

The Boy and the Heron

Japanese Animation legend Hayao Miyazaki revolves around Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, who struggles to settle in a new town after his mother’s death.

Currently not available in India

Anatomy of a Fall

The suspense drama is directed by Justine Triet and is available in French, English and German. The courtroom drama revolves around Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), who is trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death.

Currently not available in India

The Holdovers

This period comedy film is set in 1970’s is directed by Alexander Payne. A Christmas movie, it offers a tale of a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school.

To be released in theatres on February 9

Beef

Korean director Lee Sung Jin has created this comedy-drama series. It revolves around two strangers whose involvement in a road rage escalates into a feud.

Available on Netflix

The Crown

The Royal drama offered its sixth instalment recently. Revolving around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been a constant favourite of binge-watchers. It is created by Peter Morgan.

Available on Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Another Christmas release, this stand-up special has comedian Ricky Gervais dishing out controversial takes on political correctness and oversensitivity in a comedy special.

Available on Netflix

— Compiled by Sheetal