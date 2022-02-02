Here's Waluscha De Sousa's first look from 'Crackdown 2'

Chandigarh, February 2
Dressed as an Army officer, actress Waluscha De Sousa on Tuesday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming show, 'Crackdown 2'.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Garima Kalra, the character she plays in the show. In the caption, she wrote, "Garima Kalra... Unfiltered."
The show also stars Saqib Saleem, Rajesh Tailang, Sriya Pilgaonkar and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Waluscha, who also has Penthouse by Abbas Mastan and Escaype Live in her kitty,was last seen in the song 'Bollywood Wala Dance'.
Here's a look at her 'Bollywood Wala Dance'.
Waluscha was also appreciated for her folk dance of Lavani in 'Chingari' from 'Antim: The Final Truth'.
