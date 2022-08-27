Here’s why Badshah chose Khandani Shafakhana for his acting debut

Amazon miniTV recently dropped a fresh episode of its weekly courtroom comedy reality show, Case Toh Banta Hai featuring singer Badshah. The hilarious episode features Badshah defending himself from all the atrangi ilzaams by Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh.

In this fun-filled episode, Badshah joked about his career choices, singing without sur, and more. In a conversation with Judge Kusha Kapila, the rapper talked about his acting debut in Bollywood film Khandani Shafakhana.

Badshah said, “I was first offered the role of Vicky Kaushal in the web series, Lust Stories. That character was not able to satisfy his wife. I refused it. The second role that came to me was for movie Good Newwz. Diljit paaji (Diljit Dosanjh) ka role offer hua tha. I declined that also then the third role that I got was for movie Khandani Shafakhana. Toh mujhe laga chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega!”