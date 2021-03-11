Here's why Emraan Hashmi trends on Twitter after singer KK's death

Chandigarh, June 1
There’s no denying Bolloywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s most popular songs were sung by well known singer KK. The actor-singer jodi never failed to impress the fans. Therefore, after the singer's shocking death, Emraan Hashmi started trending on Twitter as fans remembered this magical actor-singer duo.
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath has sung some of the most iconic songs in the last three decades. KK songs will remain a favourite among music lovers.
From Zara Sa to Beetein Lamhein, there were KK songs that featured Emraan Hashmi.
Twitter shared videos of the songs and remembered the "magical duo".
Below are a few reactions:
It's Shocking that you gone too soon #kk you I'll be forever in our hearts, #EmraanHashmi x kk duo was amazing and thanks for providing us such amazing songs, rest in peace legend 😭😭💔#RIPLegend#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/BAYYc6tWQX— Javeriya (@Javeriya99) June 1, 2022
KK + Emraan Hashmi = Heaven for 2000s kids 💔#RIP #RIPKK #Kolkata #EmraanHashmi #Bollywood #KKsinger— The Vella Guy (@thedigitalwizz) May 31, 2022
When mohammed rafi sahab died .. shammi kapoor lost his voice .. #Kk died and i feel emraan hashmi has lost his voice— Salman Shaikh (@Shaikhsalman1st) May 31, 2022
These two were literally their voices in songs#Kk #EmraanHashmi #emraan #ripkk #Kolkata
Voice of #EmraanHashmi big losses 🖤💔 #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/7X11kkUV9V— Mr. Karan Mannu (@KaranMannu10) May 31, 2022
Emraan Hashmi and KK always were a magical duo!! Literally all the singles were blockbusters!! Just can’t comprehend and Cope up with his loss #RIPLegend #EmraanHashmi— Shabarish (@shabarish_99) May 31, 2022
