Here's why Tom Holland didn't pay his water bill for five years; it has to do with being actor since childhood

Tom Holland recently took a year off from Hollywood to 'organise' his life

Tom Holland opens up on acting since the age of 11.



IANS

Los Angeles, December 11

Actor Tom Holland said he didn't pay his water bill for five years because he thought it was for free.

The 27-year-old star recently took a year off from Hollywood so he could "organise" his life and one of the first things he discovered was he was going to have to start paying for water at his home - and he puts it down to being a working actor since he was a child.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "My year off had nothing to do with (work), it had everything to do with my age and growing up. I've been doing this since I was 11 on stage in London and haven't had a break since.

"I've been flat out and also really lucky. I don't take that for granted. I wanted to spend some time in one place, be with my family and friends and organise my life. I found out that I wasn't paying my water bill for five years, but only because I didn't know you had to do that. I just thought that water was free in England."

Holland's latest project is 'The Crowded Room' and the actor has admitted he asked his bosses for a week off during filming because the role left him feeling so exhausted, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told the publication: "The weight of the show, the responsibility of ... (the) story, the schedule was just getting too much. I'm lucky that I'm in a stage in my career that when I ask for help, I get it, and I knew that I needed it.

"I said to Apple that it would be beneficial to me and beneficial to the show if you could find a way to give me a week off to reset. They obliged and were really kind about it."

"They never once made me feel uncomfortable that I was letting the show down. They knew that my intentions were good. I wasn't trying to just nick a holiday."


