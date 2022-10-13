'He's gonna be happy to see my face': Deepika Padukone quashes rumours of rift with Ranveer Singh on Meghan Markle's podcast

ANI

Mumbai, October 13

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast. While the podcast covered various topics of interest, one segment in particular managed to grab everyone's attention.

Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with husband Ranveer Singh.

Talking to Meghan, Deepika said Ranveer had been away for a week attending some music festival and when he gets back he would be happy to see her.

"My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika.

This came as respite for the couple's fans who were distraught after hearing rumours about their split.

Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. And while both the actors didn't really pay any heed to comment on it, they indulged in PDA on Instagram, allowing their fans to take a sigh of relief.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.

