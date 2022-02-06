‘He’s very meticulous on sets and it was great fun to work with him’: Naga’s nod to Laal Singh Chaddha is because of Aamir

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 6

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to make entry into Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha this year. He will be working opposite Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie.

Naga, while talking with Hyderabad Times revealed that he watched Forrest Gump as a kid and now getting an opportunity to work in its Hindi remake is simply amazing.

He said, "Since I began my career, my effort has always been to entertain the audience down South. It remains my first love. But growing up, I remember watching Forrest Gump and loving the film. Never would that little kid have imagined being a part of the adaptation one day.”

In the film, Chaitanya brings to life the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, that was originally played by Mykelti Williamson. When asked about his role in the movie, Naga said, “It’s a challenging character, and I had a great time playing it. There have been minor tweaks done to the character to make it suitable for the Hindi audience, but the essence remains the same. We shot in extreme weather conditions at Kargil for 45 days. It was a truly memorable experience."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Naga also revealed that he never had plans to do Bollywood movies but it was because of Aamir, as he got an opportunity to share screen with him. “One of the reasons I said yes to this project is for the opportunity to share the screen with Aamir and learn from him. He’s very meticulous on sets, and it was great fun to work with him. We also had to work in the tough conditions that men in the uniform face. The production team had to create a path for us as there was no road near where we were shooting. It was a magical experience,” Naga Chaitanya revealed.

Laal Singh Chaddha was initially announced to release on December 25, 2020, coinciding with Christmas. However, due to production halt owing to Covid-19 pandemic in India, the release was postponed to December 24, 2021, which also falls on the Christmas weekend. It is now scheduled for cinema release on April 14, 2022.