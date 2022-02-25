Hiba Nawab paired with Shaheer Sheikh in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albela is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The recent promos that went on-air are so colourful and vibrant, not just in pictures but story-wise too. The show features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy.

Shaheer Sheikh

Actress Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in the feel-good show. This is the first time they will share the screen together and the audience is excited to see the chemistry.

While Shaheer plays Krishna, Anuj essays the role of his elder brother Cheeru. It is centered around the bond that brothers share and how they always stand by each other. Though not much has been revealed about Hiba’s character, going by Shahi’s concept, stories, and character sketches, one can expect her character to be a great one. Interestingly, this is both Shaheer and Hiba’s second show with Rajan Shahi after Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Tere Seher Mein. The show also features Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya. Produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Production, the show will air on Star Bharat from March 14 onwards.