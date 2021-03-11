Himansh Kohli talks about living in a tech-driven world

While it may make our work easy, technology has its own limitations as well, says actor Himansh Kohli. The actor says that skill and talent are essential for success and cannot be replaced by technological developments. “Something that is perfect can never replace the relevance of making mistakes, learning from them, and doing things better. Technology can help us to do a redundant job but it can’t replace real skill or talent. So, in order to be relevant in the technological age, we all need to gain a skill set that can either control technology and help us make something, or is not affected by tech advancements like art,” he says.

However, the actor understands how technology has become an integral part of our day-to-day life. He adds, “Technology is so integral to our lives now that we are talking about ‘smart’ everything in our homes i.e. IoT, Robots doing intricate tasks like surgeries, people forming their own currency, and banking model i.e. crypto, our own community ie. social media, etc. — all of which have changed our experience as a human on a personal level.”