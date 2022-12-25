Himanshi Khurana hospitalised in Romania following high fever, nosebleed

Mumbai, December 25

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana has been hospitalised in Romania after suffering a nosebleed and developing a high fever. The actress was shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film 'Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne'.

Himanshi, who is known for her films such as 'Jeet Jaangey Jahaan', 'Sadda Haq', 'Leather Life', 'Afsar' and many more, was shooting for a sequence in the film in which she had to shoot under the rain in extremely cold weather.

She was shooting at minus 7 degrees celsius due to which the actress developed a high fever and then bleeding from her nose started.

Despite her sickness, she continued to shoot but later, she was hospitalised.

Himanshi had entered the 'Bigg Boss 13' house as a wildcard contestant and she had some ugly fights with Shehnaaz Gill. On the show, she fell in love with her co-contestant Asim Riaz and the two began dating inside the house.

IANS

#Himanshi Khurana