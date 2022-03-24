Himanshi Khurana turns judge

Bigg Boss-fame Himanshi Khurana has truly set a benchmark for all aspiring youngsters. Hailing from Punjab, she is now representing her town in the TV reality show Miss PTC Punjabi. Talking about how she feels to judge a show wherein she previously started off as a contestant, Himanshi says, “I see myself in every contestant because I also started off as a nobody and I was also very naive at the beginning. It has taken years of hard work to be here and judge the contest.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...