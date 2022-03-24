Himanshi Khurana turns judge

Bigg Boss-fame Himanshi Khurana has truly set a benchmark for all aspiring youngsters. Hailing from Punjab, she is now representing her town in the TV reality show Miss PTC Punjabi. Talking about how she feels to judge a show wherein she previously started off as a contestant, Himanshi says, “I see myself in every contestant because I also started off as a nobody and I was also very naive at the beginning. It has taken years of hard work to be here and judge the contest.”